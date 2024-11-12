Glencore price target raised to 510 GBp from 485 GBp at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Glencore (GLNCY) to 510 GBp from 485 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GLNCY:
- Glencore, Euro Sun Mining enter MOU for concentrate offtake
- Li-Cycle and Glencore establish commercial framework for Rochester Hub products
- Glencore upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
- Glencore price target lowered to 485 GBp from 520 GBp at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.