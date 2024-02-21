Glencore Preliminary 2023 Net Income Declines; Revenue Down 15%

(RTTNews) - Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported that its preliminary 2023 net income attributable to equity holders was $4.28 billion, down 75% from last year. Earnings per share was $0.34 compared to $1.32. FFO was $9.45 billion, a decline of 67%. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.10 billion, down 50% from prior year, primarily reflecting the rebalancing and normalisation of international energy trade flows, with coal and LNG, and to a lesser extent, oil prices materially declining. Net income, pre-significant items, was $6.7 billion, down 65%. Fiscal year revenue was $217.83 billion, a decline of 15% from prior year.

"For 2024, basis 2023 cash flows, we are recommending to shareholders a $0.13 per share, or approximately $1.6 billion base cash distribution, comprising $1 billion from Marketing cash flows and 25% of Industrial attributable cash flows."

