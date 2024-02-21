News & Insights

Markets

Glencore Preliminary 2023 Net Income Declines; Revenue Down 15%

February 21, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported that its preliminary 2023 net income attributable to equity holders was $4.28 billion, down 75% from last year. Earnings per share was $0.34 compared to $1.32. FFO was $9.45 billion, a decline of 67%. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.10 billion, down 50% from prior year, primarily reflecting the rebalancing and normalisation of international energy trade flows, with coal and LNG, and to a lesser extent, oil prices materially declining. Net income, pre-significant items, was $6.7 billion, down 65%. Fiscal year revenue was $217.83 billion, a decline of 15% from prior year.

"For 2024, basis 2023 cash flows, we are recommending to shareholders a $0.13 per share, or approximately $1.6 billion base cash distribution, comprising $1 billion from Marketing cash flows and 25% of Industrial attributable cash flows."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.