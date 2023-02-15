Glencore Plc Preliminary FY22 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 26%

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said the unprecedented developments in global energy markets were material drivers for both marketing and industrial businesses, resulting in a 60 percent growth in fiscal 2022 Group adjusted EBITDA to $34.1 billion. Net income, pre-significant items, was $18.9 billion, up 107% from last year. Basic earnings per share, pre-significant items, was $1.44 compared to $0.69.

Post significant items, net income for the year attributable to equity holders increased to $17.32 billion from $4.97 billion, last year. Basic earnings per share was $1.33 compared to $0.38. The company noted that the significant items reflect various impairments recorded and a gain on the acquisition of Cerrejón.

Fiscal 2022 revenue was $255.98 billion, an increase of 26% from prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.