Glencore Plc Completes $200 Mln Investment In Li-Cycle Through Convertible Notes

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Li-Cycle Holdings Corporation (LICY), a Canadian firm focused on recycling of lithium-ion batteries, said on Tuesday that it has executed long-term commercial deals with Glencore Plc (GLEN), a provider of primary metals for the production of electric vehicle or EV batteries. In addition, Glencore closed a previously announced $200 million Investment in the Toronto-based firm through 5-year convertible notes.

With the new commercial agreements, Glencore will source battery feedstock for Li-Cycle's Spoke facilities, as well as both black mass and sulfuric acid for Li-Cycle's Hub facilities.

Glencore will also complement the firm's existing partners through off-take and marketing of Li-Cycle's battery-grade end products and certain by-products produced at the company's Spokes and Hubs.

The battery recycler also said that Glencore has completed its previously announced $200 million investment in Li-Cycle through the purchase of a five-year convertible note which is convertible into share at $9.95 per share.

