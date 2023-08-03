Glencore plc - ADR (GLNCY) Price Target Decreased by 5.11% to 14.44

The average one-year price target for Glencore plc - ADR (OTC:GLNCY) has been revised to 14.44 / share. This is an decrease of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 15.22 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.17 to a high of 17.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.05% from the latest reported closing price of 12.13 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNCY is 0.11%, an increase of 87.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 186.14% to 8,364K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pacer Advisors holds 8,327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,240K shares, representing an increase of 49.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 82.25% over the last quarter.
Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT
- LETTERHEAD OF PATTERSON BELKNAP WEBB & TYLER LLP
- Rule 466 Certification
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Glencore plc (Incorporated under the laws of Jersey)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.