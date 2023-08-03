News & Insights

Stocks
GLNCY

Glencore plc - ADR (GLNCY) Price Target Decreased by 5.11% to 14.44

August 03, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Glencore plc - ADR (OTC:GLNCY) has been revised to 14.44 / share. This is an decrease of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 15.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.17 to a high of 17.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.05% from the latest reported closing price of 12.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNCY is 0.11%, an increase of 87.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 186.14% to 8,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLNCY / Glencore plc - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Pacer Advisors holds 8,327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,240K shares, representing an increase of 49.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 82.25% over the last quarter.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLNCY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.