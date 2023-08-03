Glencore plc - ADR (GLNCY) Price Target Decreased by 5.11% to 14.44

The average one-year price target for Glencore plc - ADR (OTC:GLNCY) has been revised to 14.44 / share. This is an decrease of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 15.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.17 to a high of 17.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.05% from the latest reported closing price of 12.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNCY is 0.11%, an increase of 87.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 186.14% to 8,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 8,327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,240K shares, representing an increase of 49.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 82.25% over the last quarter.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

