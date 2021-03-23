Glencore Names Gary Nagle CEO & Director, Effective July 1

(RTTNews) - Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said Ivan Glasenberg will retire on 30 June 2021. The Board of Glencore will appoint Gary Nagle as CEO and Director with effect from 1 July 2021.

Glencore noted that Ivan Glasenberg will seek re-election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 29 April, for a term expiring on 30 June 2021.

Glencore PLC also announced that John Mack will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting. He will retire from the Board on the date.

