Glencore, Merafe could cut up to 665 jobs at South African smelter

Joint venture partners Glencore and Merafe Resources could cut up to 665 jobs at their Rustenburg ferrochrome smelter in South Africa because of problems including power cuts and rising electricity tariffs.
