GLENCORE (LSE:GLEN) Price Target Decreased by 5.39% to 581.40

The average one-year price target for GLENCORE (LSE:GLEN) has been revised to 581.40 / share. This is an decrease of 5.39% from the prior estimate of 614.51 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 525.18 to a high of 682.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.96% from the latest reported closing price of 457.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLENCORE. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLEN is 0.68%, a decrease of 13.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 2,362,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 193,475K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,401K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 7.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166,881K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,633K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 13.17% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 152,269K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,148K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 4.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 96,904K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 20.93% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 78,153K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

