Commodities

Glencore lowers full-year production guidance for copper, zinc, cobalt

Contributor
Clara Denina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Miner and trader Glencore lowered its 2022 production guidance on copper, zinc and cobalt after operational challenges and COVID-related absenteeism in the first quarter drove output for some metals lower.

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L lowered its 2022 production guidance on copper, zinc and cobalt after operational challenges and COVID-related absenteeism in the first quarter drove output for some metals lower.

It however expects its full-year marketing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to exceed the top range of its long-term annual guidance of between $2.2 billion and $3.2 billion.

The London-listed company reported a 14% fall in copper production in the three months to the end of March and a 15% drop in zinc output.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular