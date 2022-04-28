Glencore lowers full-year production guidance for copper, zinc, cobalt

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L lowered its 2022 production guidance on copper, zinc and cobalt after operational challenges and COVID-related absenteeism in the first quarter drove output for some metals lower.

It however expects its full-year marketing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to exceed the top range of its long-term annual guidance of between $2.2 billion and $3.2 billion.

The London-listed company reported a 14% fall in copper production in the three months to the end of March and a 15% drop in zinc output.

