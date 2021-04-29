Glencore keeps full-year production guidance unchanged

April 29 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Thursday its copper production rose by 3% in the first quarter on higher output at its South American operations, while zinc, lead and nickel output fell.

The London-listed company stuck to its production targets for 2021, after trimming coal guidance last year. It expects its full-year marketing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between $2.2 billion and $3.2 billion, the top range of its annual guidance.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Edmund Blair)

