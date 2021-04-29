Commodities

Glencore keeps full-year production guidance unchanged

Contributor
Clara Denina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Glencore said on Thursday its copper production rose by 3% in the first quarter on higher output at its South American operations, while zinc, lead and nickel output fell.

April 29 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Thursday its copper production rose by 3% in the first quarter on higher output at its South American operations, while zinc, lead and nickel output fell.

The London-listed company stuck to its production targets for 2021, after trimming coal guidance last year. It expects its full-year marketing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between $2.2 billion and $3.2 billion, the top range of its annual guidance.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular