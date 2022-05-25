Glencore has $10 billion reason to change its spots

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - For a company that insists it has turned over a new leaf, Glencore has many familiar faces. Founder and former Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg remains its biggest shareholder, with a 9% stake. Fellow South African and former coal boss Gary Nagle now occupies Glasenberg’s corner office. After reaching a well-trailed $1.5 billion with the U.S., UK and Brazilian governments over corruption allegations dating back to 2007, his promises of ethical behaviour and tighter compliance are to be expected. Yet the 70 billion pound firm has more powerful reasons to keep its nose clean.

For starters, soaring prices of its two main minerals, coal and copper, mean the commodities trading and oil business where much of the dodginess occurred is a shrinking part of the Glencore pie. Jefferies analysts reckon it will account for only 14% of EBITDA in 2025, from 35% a decade earlier. And Nagle can ill-afford anything that tips the balance of investor or regulatory opinion against Glencore’s controversial exposure to coal. At the start of the year, Glencore reckoned the mineral would yield $10 billion of EBITDA this year, based on a $175 per tonne price. In March, it topped $400. That’s a powerful reason to play things ultra-straight. (By Ed Cropley)

