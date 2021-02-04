Glencore hands back Prodeco's mining contracts to Colombia

US Markets

Glencore said on Thursday that its Colombian unit will commence the process of handing its mining contracts back to the Republic of Colombia, after a review found that its two mines were uneconomic to recommence operations.

Glencore said Prodeco has re-commenced the voluntary redundancy programme and its mines will remain on care and maintenance until the formal process of relinquishing the contracts is completed.

