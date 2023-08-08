Glencore H1 Profit, Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half net income for the period attributable to equity holders declined 62 percent to $4.57 billion from last year's $12.09 billion.

Basic earnings per share were $0.36, down 61 percent from last year's $0.92.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 50 percent to $9.40 billion from $18.92 billion a year ago, reflecting the normalisation of primarily energy market imbalances and volatility from the extreme levels seen in 2022.

Revenue also dropped 20 percent to $107.42 billion from the prior year's $134.44 billion.

