Markets

Glencore H1 Adj. Profit Rises, Revenue Up 43%; Announces Top-up Shareholder Returns

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported an increase of 119% in first-half Group adjusted EBITDA to $18.9 billion. Net income before significant items increased 238% to $10.8 billion. Basic earnings per share, pre-significant items, was $0.82 compared to $0.24.

Income for the period attributable to equity holders increased to $12.09 billion from $1.28 billion. Basic earnings per share was $0.92 compared to $0.10. Adjusted funds from operations increased to $15.43 billion from $7.31 billion.

First half revenue was $134.44 billion, up 43% from prior year.

The Group announced additional returns of $4.5 billion, lifting total shareholder returns in the current year to $8.5 billion. The top-up payment will be affected by way of a $1.45 billion special distribution and a new $3.0 billion buyback program. The special distribution of $0.11 per share will be paid alongside the $0.13 per share second tranche of the Base Distribution on the 22 September.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular