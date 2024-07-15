Is Glencore (GLNCY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Glencore (GLNCY). GLNCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.95, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.27. Over the past 52 weeks, GLNCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.70 and as low as 6.68, with a median of 11.48.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GLNCY's P/B ratio of 1.96. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.33. GLNCY's P/B has been as high as 2.03 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.71, over the past year.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) may be another strong Mining - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. TGB is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Taseko Mines Limited holds a P/B ratio of 2.11 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 4.33. TGB's P/B has been as high as 2.57, as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.45 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Glencore and Taseko Mines Limited strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLNCY and TGB look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

