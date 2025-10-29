Is Glencore (GLNCY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Glencore (GLNCY). GLNCY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that GLNCY holds a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GLNCY's industry has an average PEG of 1.65 right now. Within the past year, GLNCY's PEG has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 1.16.

We should also highlight that GLNCY has a P/B ratio of 1.4. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.66. Within the past 52 weeks, GLNCY's P/B has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.39.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Glencore's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLNCY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.