Glencore (GLCNF) Price Target Decreased by 5.48% to 7.26

The average one-year price target for Glencore (OTC:GLCNF) has been revised to 7.26 / share. This is an decrease of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 7.68 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.62 to a high of 8.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.45% from the latest reported closing price of 5.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLCNF is 0.67%, a decrease of 14.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 2,392,066K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 193,475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,401K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 7.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166,881K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,633K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 13.17% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 152,269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,148K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 4.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 96,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 20.93% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 78,153K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.