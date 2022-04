April 26 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday it will get A$35 mln ($25.27 mln) from the Australia government for the global miner's CTSCo carbon capture use and storage project in Queensland.

($1 = 1.3852 Australian dollars)

