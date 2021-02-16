Markets

Glencore FY20 Net Loss Widens On Weak Revenues; Recommends Dividend - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2020 net loss attributable to equity holders was $1.90 billion, compared to last year's loss of $404 million.

Basic loss per share were $0.14, compared to loss of $0.03 a year ago.

Funds from operations or FFO was $8.33 billion, up 6 percent from prior year's $7.87 billion.

Adjusted EBIT grew 6 percent from last year to $4.42 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.56 billion, compared to $11.60 billion in the previous year.

Revenue declined 34 percent to $142.34 billion from last year's $215.11 billion.

Further, the company said it is recommending to shareholders a distribution of $0.12 per share.

