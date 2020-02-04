Glencore fourth-quarter copper output down 9%

Commodity miner and trader Glencore Plc reported a 9% fall in fourth-quarter copper production on Tuesday, as its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo suspended operations prematurely in November.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Commodity miner and trader Glencore Plc reported a 9% fall in fourth-quarter copper production on Tuesday, as its Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo suspended operations prematurely in November. The company, which has operations in over 150 countries, said copper output fell to 355,400 tonnes in the reported quarter and cobalt production dropped 13% to 11,900 tonnes. Glencore, which in December forecast a modest decline in copper output over the next three years, kept its full year 2020 outlook unchanged. [nJseD0015a] (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;)) Keywords: GLENCORE OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

