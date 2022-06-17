Glencore forecasts more than $3.2 bln in interim trading division profit

June 17 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L on Friday forecast its trading division's half-year adjusted operating profit to exceed $3.2 billion, the top end of its long-term annual outlook range, boosted by high market volatility and supply disruptions.

The London-listed company said it expects more normal market conditions to prevail in the second half of the fiscal year.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

