LIMA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commodity giant Glencore is exploring the sale of its 23% stake in Peruvian miner Volcan, according to a filing published Wednesday by the South American silver and zinc producer.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

