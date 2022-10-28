Glencore expects weather, supply chain issues to impact H2 trading profit

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Glencore on Friday forecast second-half adjusted earnings before interest and tax for its trading unit to drop as operations were hit by extreme weather conditions in Australia and supply chain snags in Kazakhstan amid the Ukraine conflict.

The mining and trading company expects EBIT to exceed $1.6 billion, compared with $3.7 billion in the first half, and also cut full-year production targets for coal and nickel operations.

