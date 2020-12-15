US Markets
Glencore expands worldwide satellite monitoring of tailings dams

Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Commodities trader Glencore said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with satellite-based services provider Tre-Altamira to expand monitoring to over 110 of its dams worldwide, focused on its waste-disposal tailings storage.

The London-listed company said the satellite monitoring would provide measurement of surface movements every 11 days and ensure continuous provision of information.

Mining companies have faced global scrutiny of storing billions of tonnes of waste in tailings dams, some of which tower dozens of meters high and stretch for several kilometers, following the collapse of Vale SA's VALE3.SA Brumadinho upstream tailings dam in 2019 that killed more than 250 people.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

