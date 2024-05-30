Glencore Executive’s Associate Buys Shares

Glencore (GB:GLEN) has released an update.

Glencore PLC has reported an on-market acquisition of 5,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of GBP 4.870731 each by Fiona Jane Gilbert, closely associated with Martin Gilbert, a Non-Executive Director of the company. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 28, 2024, and was promptly disclosed to the company the following day. Glencore is a major player in the diversified natural resources industry, focusing on commodities vital for energy and decarbonization.

