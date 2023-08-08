Glencore earnings for first half halve

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday its earnings had halved in the first half even as it as it keeps its eyes set on acquisitions, including a possible partial or full takeover of Canada's Teck Resources.

The group's adjusted core earnings or EBITDA fell to $9.39 billion in the six months through June, from $18.92 billion a year earlier. Analysts at Deutsche Bank had expected half-year earnings of $9.9 billion, while Citi's estimate was $11.4 billion.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Pratima Desai)

