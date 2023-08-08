News & Insights

Commodities

Glencore earnings for first half halve

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 08, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Clara Denina and Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday its earnings had halved in the first half even as it as it keeps its eyes set on acquisitions, including a possible partial or full takeover of Canada's Teck Resources.

The group's adjusted core earnings or EBITDA fell to $9.39 billion in the six months through June, from $18.92 billion a year earlier. Analysts at Deutsche Bank had expected half-year earnings of $9.9 billion, while Citi's estimate was $11.4 billion.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Pratima Desai)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.