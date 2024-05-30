News & Insights

Glencore Director Acquires Company Shares

May 30, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Glencore (GB:GLEN) has released an update.

Glencore PLC announces the on-market acquisition of 10,000 of its ordinary shares by Martin Gilbert, a Non-Executive Director, through Westerby Trustee Services, at a price of GBP 4.859754 per share on the London Stock Exchange. The transaction took place on May 28, 2024, with Glencore being informed the following day. This acquisition aligns with the company’s commitment to decarbonisation and sustainable practices as outlined in their 2024-2026 Climate Action Transition Plan.

