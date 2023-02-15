Glencore declares $7.1 bln payout to shareholders after record 2022 trading profit

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L announced a payout of $7.1 billion to its investors on Wednesday, including a new $1.5 billion share buyback programme, after the company posted a record 2022 trading profit thanks to strong oil and coal prices.

The miner's trading division reported an adjusted operating profit of $6.4 billion for 2022, up 73% from the previous year.

