Glencore copper mine in Peru struck by vandals, cars torched

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

January 12, 2023 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A group of vandals attacked Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru on Thursday, the country's top mining official told reporters, amid a deepening political crisis marked by violent protestscentered around major mining regions.

Two company vehicles were burned in the midday attack and the area around the workers' housing was also hit, the Antapaccay mine saidin a statement.

Oscar Vera, the Andean nation's energy and mines minister, said in a press conference that 2,000 workers were being evacuated from the site.

The Antapaccay mine is one of the largest in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, and has tussled with the local community in the past.

Since former President Pedro Castillo was ousted last month, angry and sometimes violent protests have gripped the country, with supporters of the deposed leader calling for his release, quick elections and a constitutional overhaul.

HBM

