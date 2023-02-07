Glencore copper mine in Peru has reopened with increased security

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Glencore's GLEN.L Antapaccay copper mine in Peru has resumed normal operations after closing for 11 days due to attacks by protesters in the South American nation.

The mine closed on Jan. 20 and reopened on Jan. 31 with "increased security" after some of the protests waned, according to a spokesman for the global commodity giant. Peru has been gripped this year by rising protests against political leadership in Lima.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

