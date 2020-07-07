Glencore copper mine in Congo says six workers have coronavirus

Adds detail

July 7 (Reuters) - Six workers at Glencore's GLEN.L Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Lualaba province have tested positive for the coronavirus, KCC said on Tuesday.

The copper and cobalt miner said none of the workers screened and tested presented symptoms of COVID-19, adding they are isolating at home under medical supervision.

A provincial surveillance team is tracing those who came into contact with the workers who tested positive.

The KCC statement did not comment on whether this affected production but a source with knowledge of the matter said it did not.

KCC said it has strengthened its health and sanitation controls over the past three months.

Glencore owns 75% of KCC through its Congo unit Katanga Mining, which in April cut its cobalt production target for this year to 26,000 tonnes from 29,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Helen Reid; Editing by Edmund Blair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.