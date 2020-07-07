World Markets

Glencore copper mine in Congo says six workers have coronavirus

Contributor
Stanis Bujakera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Six workers at Glencore's Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Lualaba province have tested positive for the coronavirus, KCC said on Tuesday.

Adds detail

July 7 (Reuters) - Six workers at Glencore's GLEN.L Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Lualaba province have tested positive for the coronavirus, KCC said on Tuesday.

The copper and cobalt miner said none of the workers screened and tested presented symptoms of COVID-19, adding they are isolating at home under medical supervision.

A provincial surveillance team is tracing those who came into contact with the workers who tested positive.

The KCC statement did not comment on whether this affected production but a source with knowledge of the matter said it did not.

KCC said it has strengthened its health and sanitation controls over the past three months.

Glencore owns 75% of KCC through its Congo unit Katanga Mining, which in April cut its cobalt production target for this year to 26,000 tonnes from 29,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Helen Reid; Editing by Edmund Blair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular