Glencore copper mine in Congo says six workers have coronavirus

Helen Reid Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Six workers at Glencore's Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Lualaba province have tested positive for the coronavirus, KCC said on Tuesday.

Glencore owns 75% of KCC through its Congo unit Katanga Mining, which it took private in April this year.

