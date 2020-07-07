Glencore copper mine in Congo says six workers have coronavirus

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Six workers at Glencore's GLEN.L Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Lualaba province have tested positive for the coronavirus, KCC said on Tuesday.

Glencore owns 75% of KCC through its Congo unit Katanga Mining, which it took private in April this year.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2852;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.