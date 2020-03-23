World Markets

Glencore copper mine in Congo repatriates 26 workers over coronavirus

Aaron Ross Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

DAKAR, March 23 (Reuters) - Glencore's GLEN.L Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) mine, a copper and cobalt project in Democratic Republic of Congo, repatriated 26 foreign workers on Monday in response to the country's coronavirus outbreak, a union official told Reuters.

Charles Kumbi, a regional programme director with the IndustriALL union, which has an affiliate at KCC, said the workers had been sent home on technical leave but would resume work once the situation got back to normal.

A Glencore spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

