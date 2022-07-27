Glencore confirms sale of shareholding in Yancoal Australia

Glencore has sold its 6.4% shareholding in Yancoal Australia limited, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement comes after reports that the mining and trading giant sold its Yancoal stake in a block trade worth A$422 million ($293 million).

"Glencore can confirm it has sold its 6.4% shareholding in Yancoal Australia Limited," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

