Glencore commits to net zero emissions by 2050

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L said on Friday it aimed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 through reducing its direct and indirect carbon footprint by 40% by 2035 compared to 2019 levels.

The company, which mines coal, copper, cobalt among other metals, said it would also focus on investing in metals that were vital for the transition to a lower carbon world.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Helen Reid; editing by David Evans)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.