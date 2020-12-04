Glencore commits to net zero emissions by 2050

Commodities

Miner and trader Glencore said on Friday it aimed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 through reducing its direct and indirect carbon footprint by 40% by 2035 compared to 2019 levels.

The company, which mines coal, copper, cobalt among other metals, said it would also focus on investing in metals that were vital for the transition to a lower carbon world.

