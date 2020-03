March 13 (Reuters) - Commodity group Glencore GLEN.L has temporarily closed down its London offices due to coronavirus, a Glencore spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said the move came after one of the company's employees tested positive for coronavirus.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov. Editing by Jane Merriman)

