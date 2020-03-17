Energy

Glencore charters world largest tanker to store crude at sea -sources

Ron Bousso Reuters
Jonathan Saul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Trading house Glencore has chartered the 3 million barrel crude carrier 'Europe' to store oil at sea for at least 6 months, trading sources on Tuesday. Glencore booked the vessel at a rate of $37,000 a day for the first six months, according to the sources.

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Trading house Glencore GLEN.L has chartered the 3 million barrel crude carrier 'Europe' to store oil at sea for at least 6 months, trading sources on Tuesday.

The vessel is one of two so-called ultra large crude carriers (ULCC), the largest tankers in the world.

Glencore booked the vessel at a rate of $37,000 a day for the first six months, according to the sources.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment.

