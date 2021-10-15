Glencore CEO’s top M&A pick is Glencore

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sliding into Ivan Glasenberg’s shoes was never going to be easy. Glencore’s new boss, Gary Nagle, has inherited a $70 billion miner-cum-trader with a unique suite of metals crucial to a low-carbon economy, and a strategy for dirty coal that is thus far keeping investors onside. With that roadmap largely laid out by his South African compatriot, he needs something different to make his mark.

Glencore is already a top copper producer and controls a third of the global supply of cobalt, a key ingredient of electric vehicle batteries, courtesy of its mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Coal is kryptonite for green investors but could generate $7.3 billion of EBITDA this year, Citi reckons. That’s a third of Glencore’s total and almost as much as copper. With net debt at $10.6 billion, half this year’s forecast EBITDA, Nagle has scope to buy something or spin off the dirtier bit of his business.

Neither option looks hugely appealing. Ditching coal may not help if investors think Nagle is merely handing carbon emissions to someone else. And copper near June’s record high of nearly $10,500 a tonne means acquisitions carry the risk of overpaying, a particular problem after the sector’s disastrous M&A splurge a decade ago.

A safer bet would be buying his own stock. Even though Glencore shares have more than doubled since last year, the company is worth just 3.9 times its forward EBITDA, based on Refinitiv estimates. That’s half the average for the last decade, Citi says. With $35 billion of free cash flow before dividends forecast by 2025, Nagle could afford to buy half the company in just four years.

A bigger coup would be a full sale to $143 billion BHP, or $113 billion Rio Tinto,. The iron ore price boom means they should generate $40 billion of free cash flow this year, but they’re short on green transition metals. BHP boss Mike Henry recently said he wanted more “future-facing commodities” and was looking at “tougher jurisdictions”. Congo certainly ticks that box. And his metallurgical coal, used in steel-making, could combine with Glencore’s thermal coal for a more credible spinoff.

If Nagle could persuade his bigger rivals to pay a 36% premium, it would return Glencore shares to their 530 pence listing price. That would be a big deal – they’ve languished below that level for years. More importantly, it would be something Glasenberg hasn’t already done.

Follow @edwardcropley https://twitter.com/edwardcropley on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Gary Nagle became chief executive of Glencore on July 1, replacing fellow South African Ivan Glasenberg.

- Since Nagle took over, Glencore shares have gained 28%, reflecting soaring prices for its two main commodities, copper and thermal coal.

- As part of its long-term commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Glencore says it will cut its direct and indirect carbon dioxide output by 50% from 2019 levels by 2035, mainly by running down its existing coal mines.

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.