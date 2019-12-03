World Markets

Glencore CEO says he may step aside next year

Contributors
Barbara Lewis Reuters
Eric Onstad. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Tuesday he expected to be able to announce his successor next year, but said the timing was not yet certain.

Asked by investors to clarify earlier remarks on a planned management transition, he said he would leave as soon a successor was found and that he imagined that could be next year.

Glasenberg also said talks were ongoing with the Democratic Republic of Congo's government on revisions to a mining code the miners are seeking.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)

