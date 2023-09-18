Glencore buys only small amounts of aluminium under Rusal contract-filings

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Glencore bought only a small portion of a potential 6.9 million metric tons of aluminium it could have bought in 2020 to 2022 under its contract with Russia's Rusal, which could be extended to 2025, regulatory filings show.

Commodities group Glencore GLEN.L, under pressure to stop buying metal from Rusal 0486.HK due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, said last year it would make no new contracts for Russian material, but would meet existing obligations.

Glencore declined to comment and Rusal did not immediately reply to a request to comment.

