News & Insights

US Markets

Glencore-backed Peru zinc miner Volcan halts three mines over permits

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 19, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by Juana Casas for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Peruvian zinc, lead and silver miner Volcan, backed by global commodities giant Glencore Plc GLEN.L, will halt activity at three of its mines in the country from Tuesday as it works on updating an operating permit for its Rumichaca tailings dam.

The Peruvian firm VOLCABC1.LM said in a statement, posted to the local regulator, that it would suspend its operations in the San Cristobal, Carahuacra and Ticlio mines in the center of the country for up to 30 days.

Peru is the world's second largest producer of copper, silver and zinc, which are key to its economy. Sales of the metals are equivalent to 60% of all the country's exports.

The mines are part of the Yauli mining unit, located in the department of Junin, 170 kilometers (105.63 miles) from capital Lima, which produces zinc, lead, silver and copper. The Rumichaca tailings dam is in the same area.

The company did not specify what impact the suspension of activities would have on production, but said that during the shutdown period "all the necessary care and maintenance work will be carried out to restart operations as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Juana Casas in Santiago, editing by Deepa Babington)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.