Glencore, automakers to back $1-bln nickel, copper SPAC deal in Brazil - sources

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Global miner Glencore GLEN.L, Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI and Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE battery unit PowerCo have agreed to back a $1-billion deal by blank-cheque fund ACG Acquisition Company to buy two mines in Brazil, two sources, familiar with the deal told Reuters on on Monday.

