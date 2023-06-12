News & Insights

Glencore, automakers to back $1-bln nickel, copper SPAC deal in Brazil - sources

June 12, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Global miner Glencore GLEN.L, Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI and Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE battery unit PowerCo have agreed to back a $1-billion deal by blank-cheque fund ACG Acquisition Company to buy two mines in Brazil, two sources, familiar with the deal told Reuters on on Monday.

