June 11 (Reuters) - Swiss trading and mining firm Glencore GLEN.L has approached Teck Resources TECKb.TO about purchasing the Canadian mining company's coal assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

