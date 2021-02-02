AAL

Glencore appoints Anglo American's ex-boss Carroll to board

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Swiss commodities trader Glencore said on Tuesday it had appointed Cynthia Carroll, the former chief executive officer of London-based miner Anglo American, to its board of directors.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday it had appointed Cynthia Carroll, the former chief executive officer of London-based miner Anglo American AAL.L, to its board of directors.

Carroll, who led Anglo American for more than five years until she stepped down in 2013, will join Glencore's board immediately as an independent non-executive director.

The appointment follows report of Glencore's long-time boss, Ivan Glasenberg, stepping down later this year to be replaced by Gary Nagle, head of coal assets at the mining and trading group.

A geologist by training, New Jersey-born Carroll moved from the aluminium industry to become the first non-South African, the first woman and the first outsider to take the top job at Anglo in 2007. (https://reut.rs/3jbsQeZ)

She is currently a non-executive director at Hitachi 6501.T, Baker Hughes BKR.N and Pembina Pipeline PPL.TO.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Pushkala Aripaka; editing by Vinay Dwivedi>)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL BKR PPL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More