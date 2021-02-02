Glencore appoints Anglo American's ex-boss Carroll to board

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Glencore GLEN.L said on Tuesday it had appointed Cynthia Carroll, the former chief executive officer of London-based miner Anglo American AAL.L, to its board of directors.

Carroll, who led Anglo American for more than five years until she stepped down in 2013, will join Glencore's board immediately as an independent non-executive director.

The appointment follows report of Glencore's long-time boss, Ivan Glasenberg, stepping down later this year to be replaced by Gary Nagle, head of coal assets at the mining and trading group.

A geologist by training, New Jersey-born Carroll moved from the aluminium industry to become the first non-South African, the first woman and the first outsider to take the top job at Anglo in 2007. (https://reut.rs/3jbsQeZ)

She is currently a non-executive director at Hitachi 6501.T, Baker Hughes BKR.N and Pembina Pipeline PPL.TO.

