Glencore Announces Ambition To Be Net-zero Emissions Company By 2050

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) announced its ambition to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050.

The company plans to achieve it through its commitment to reducing its total emissions footprint - Scope 1, 2 and 3 - by 40% by 2035 on 2019 levels. It aims to achieve net zero on its total emissions footprint by 2050, with a supportive policy environment.

The company noted that it is working in partnership with its customers and supply chain to enable greater use of low-carbon metals and support progress towards technological solutions.

