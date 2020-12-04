Glencore Announces Ambition To Be Net-zero Emissions Company By 2050

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) announced its ambition to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050.

The company plans to achieve it through its commitment to reducing its total emissions footprint - Scope 1, 2 and 3 - by 40% by 2035 on 2019 levels. It aims to achieve net zero on its total emissions footprint by 2050, with a supportive policy environment.

The company noted that it is working in partnership with its customers and supply chain to enable greater use of low-carbon metals and support progress towards technological solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.