Glencore aims to cut industrial assets' carbon emissions by one-fourth by 2030

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 20, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said Wednesday it aims to lower carbon dioxide equivalent emissions for its industrial assets by 25% by the end of 2030.

The global miner and trader retained its emissions reduction targets of 15% and 50% by the end of 2026 and 2035, respectively, in its 2024-2026 Climate Action Transition Plan.

