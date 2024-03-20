Glencore aims to cut industrial assets' carbon emissions by one-fourth by 2030

March 20 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said Wednesday it aims to lower carbon dioxide equivalent emissions for its industrial assets by 25% by the end of 2030.

The global miner and trader retained its emissions reduction targets of 15% and 50% by the end of 2026 and 2035, respectively, in its 2024-2026 Climate Action Transition Plan.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

