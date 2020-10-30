Markets

Glencore 9M Copper, Cobalt Production Down, Zinc Up; Maintains FY20 Production View

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Friday that its nine-month own sourced copper production declined 8 percent from last year to 934,700 tonnes.

Own sourced cobalt production of 21,600 tonnes was 37 percent lower than the comparable prior period, mainly reflecting Mutanda on care and maintenance, partly offset by Katanga's ramp-up.

Own source zinc production grew 6 percent to 860,100 tonnes, but nickel production dropped 9 percent to 81,800 tonnes.

Attributable ferrochrome production fell 37 percent and coal production declined 20 percent to 83.5 million tonnes.

The company said it delivered a solid third quarter operating performance, including the continued successful ramp-up of Katanga, which remains on track to achieve design capacity by year end.

Looking ahead, Glencore Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg, said, "We maintain our 2020 full year production guidance, except coal, which was adjusted for the extended strike at Cerrejon. We will provide a detailed business update, including progress on climate change initiatives at our Investor Update on 4 December."

