Glencore 2022 copper output falls, co sticks to 2023 outlook

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Wednesday its copper production fell 12% in 2022, as the miner and trader struggled with geotechnical issues at its Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The London-listed company said it produced 1.06 million tonnes of copper last year, and kept its 2023 outlook unchanged.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

