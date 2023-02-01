Glencore 2022 copper output falls, co sticks to 2023 outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

February 01, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Glencore GLEN.L said on Wednesday its copper production fell 12% in 2022, as the miner and trader struggled with geotechnical issues at its Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The London-listed company said it produced 1.06 million tonnes of copper last year, and kept its 2023 outlook unchanged.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

