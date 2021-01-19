Markets

Glencore: Carlisa Signs Contract To Sell Underlying Stake Of 73% In Mopani

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said its unit Carlisa Investments has signed an agreement with ZCCM Investments Holding plc to transfer its 90% interest in Mopani Copper Mines plc to ZCCM, the owner of the remaining 10% interest in Mopani, for $1 and the transaction debt. On completion, $1.5 billion of transaction debt will remain owed by Mopani to Glencore group creditors.

Glencore plc said, after completion of the sale, the company will retain offtake rights in respect of Mopani's copper production until the transaction debt has been repaid in full.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular