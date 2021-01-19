Glencore: Carlisa Signs Contract To Sell Underlying Stake Of 73% In Mopani

(RTTNews) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said its unit Carlisa Investments has signed an agreement with ZCCM Investments Holding plc to transfer its 90% interest in Mopani Copper Mines plc to ZCCM, the owner of the remaining 10% interest in Mopani, for $1 and the transaction debt. On completion, $1.5 billion of transaction debt will remain owed by Mopani to Glencore group creditors.

Glencore plc said, after completion of the sale, the company will retain offtake rights in respect of Mopani's copper production until the transaction debt has been repaid in full.

