Glen Eagle Updates Loan Terms and Strategy

Glen Eagle Resources (TSE:GER) has released an update.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. has updated the terms of a promissory note for a secured loan of CAD$560,000, with a new interest rate of 12.75% per annum, due by April 1, 2027. The company will also allocate 15% of its monthly cash payments from Gold Max towards loan repayment, enhancing its financial strategy for asset monetization in Honduras.

For further insights into TSE:GER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.