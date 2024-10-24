News & Insights

Glen Eagle Updates Loan Terms and Strategy

October 24, 2024

Glen Eagle Resources (TSE:GER) has released an update.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. has updated the terms of a promissory note for a secured loan of CAD$560,000, with a new interest rate of 12.75% per annum, due by April 1, 2027. The company will also allocate 15% of its monthly cash payments from Gold Max towards loan repayment, enhancing its financial strategy for asset monetization in Honduras.

